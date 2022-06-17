ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Bartender of the Week: Jack with Two Mile Brings Makes a Mean Orange Crush

dotheshore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay ‘hello!’ to the bartender of the week, Jack with the Crabhouse at Two Mile Landing!. North Cape May born and raised, Jack is a junior at the University of Delaware who is home for the summer. He started his bartending career at Elaine’s in Cape May where his mom showed...

dotheshore.com

newheadlines.art

Somers Point Nj Fishing Report

Somers Point Nj Fishing Report. Suggested bait and tackle in this report can be obtained at any of the local fishing shops. Somers point, nj fishing faq somers point, nj atv ohv faq. You can check out the fishing pier on the longport side of the ocean city /longport bridge...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Delaware State
Cape May, NJ
Food & Drinks
Wildwood Crest, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Delaware, NJ
seaislenews.com

Fire at Rick’s Breakfast House Temporarily Shutters Eatery

A fire broke out Thursday night at Rick’s Breakfast House, 6112 Landis Ave. in Sea Isle City. There were no injuries. Fire Chief Bryan Moran said emergency workers responded for a 7:29 p.m. call. Initially, emergency workers thought the blaze was at Uncle Oogies, 6118 Landis Ave., because the alarm came from that restaurant. The businesses are in the same building.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Huge country music fest kicks off at the Jersey Shore (PHOTOS)

Last year the Barefoot Country Music Fest was a swampy mess as heavy rain created gigantic puddles on the flat Wildwood beach that made walking barefoot around the grounds the best option. So it’s only fitting that on the morning of this year’s opening day rain would again christen the...
WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Over the last week, we've gotten a lot of calls, emails, and visitor questions about eggs people are finding washed up on barrie…

Over the last week, we’ve gotten a lot of calls, emails, and visitor questions about eggs people are finding washed up on barrier island beaches throughout our area. Most of these have been Laughing Gulls (pictured here) or either Common or Forster’s Terns – species that nest directly on the beaches or on the ground in nearby marshes, tucked into the marsh grass.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

UPDATE: Harpoons will open one hour later tonight at 5:00 PM, as we are hosting the Lower Cape May Regional HS teachers and sta…

UPDATE: Harpoons will open one hour later tonight at 5:00 PM, as we are hosting the Lower Cape May Regional HS teachers and staff today as they celebrate the final day of the 2021-22 school year! We will begin seating for dinner at 5:00 PM. The very dynamic Ryan Shubert takes the stage at 6:00 pm for your listening pleasure. To celebrate Father’s Day weekend, we have brought in some AMAZING New York Strip Steaks! They are on special all weekend long – 14 ounce, grilled to order, these steaks are truly amazing. On Sunday for Father’s Day, we will have an option to add a Lobster Tail to make a surf n’ turf dinner. See ya at ‘Poons!
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Wildfire In Wharton State Forest In South Jersey Burns At Least 12,000 Acres, Forces Several Closures

WHARTON STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are fighting fire with fire as they work to contain a massive wildfire at Wharton State Forest in Burlington and Atlantic Counties. The fire began around 10 a.m. Sunday in Burlington County and has reached 12,000 acres in size as of Monday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service says. The fire is 70% contained. WILDFIRE UPDATE: Wharton State Forest – Mullica River Fire @njdepforestfire is making substantial progress in containing a wildfire in Wharton State Forest – Washington, Shamong, Hammonton & Mullica Townships – which has reached 12,000 acres in size and is 70%...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store To Open In South Jersey

There's a new Wawa store coming to South Jersey. Thursday, June 23 marks the grand opening of the store at 1935 W. Landis Ave. in Vineland. As part of the celebration, there is an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at 9 a.m. It will feature community organizations and local heroes. There...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation Pow-Wow held in South Jersey (PHOTOS)

The 41st Annual Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation Pow-Wow was held at the Salem County Fairgrounds in Pilesgrove Township Saturday and Sunday. Pow-wows are Native American festivals “where nations from throughout the continent gather to a hosting nation’s land and share in celebration through singing and dancing,” according to the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape website.
PILESGROVE, NJ
philadelphiaencyclopedia.org

Salem (City), New Jersey

As the earliest English Quaker settlement along the Delaware River, the city of Salem was a key port at the mouth of the Salem River in the seventeenth century. Established in 1675 prior to both Philadelphia and Burlington, it was quickly overshadowed by Philadelphia. However, its proximity to the Philadelphia market by ship, steamboat, and railroad spurred additional industry during the nineteenth century, particularly glassworks, flooring manufacturing, and canneries. The closure of former manufactories in the late twentieth century created a pressing need for jobs and industry, as the city declined through population loss, unemployment, and poverty. Government programs and private organizations endeavored to renovate vacant buildings, decrease crime, and revitalize the Salem waterfront, with hopes of bringing new industries to the Port of Salem.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ

