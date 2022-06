Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert "Rocky" Reed is the recipient of the 2021 "James C. Robertson, Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year" award. "Deputy Reed exemplifies the overall desire and commitment our investigators embrace to ensure the safety of Maryland's citizens," stated State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. The award was presented to him during the Maryland State Fireman's Annual Convention and Conference in Ocean City.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO