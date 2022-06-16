Cheyenne Man Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Near School

For one Nebraska man, a local election official was public enemy No. 1. Travis Ford, 42, of Lincoln, pleaded guilty to sending threats to an unnamed election official via Instagram, the Department of Justice said Thursday. “Do you feel safe?” Ford wrote online. “You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you? Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days….anything can happen to anyone.” Ford’s case is the third filed by a DOJ task force created last year to investigate threats against election workers and public officials, Reuters reported. “Threats of violence against election officials are dangerous for people’s safety and dangerous for our democracy, and we will use every resource at our disposal to disrupt and investigate those threats,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. Ford, who will be sentenced Oct. 6, faces up to two years in prison.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO