ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Man Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Near School

By Joy Greenwald
1063nowfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cheyenne man accused of trafficking fentanyl near an elementary school has pleaded not guilty to federal drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Thursday. Robert Butler, 34, has been charged by a federal grand jury...

1063nowfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Complex

Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Arrested, Charged in Connection With Capitol Riot

A Republican candidate for governor in Michigan has been arrested and charged in connection with last year’s fatal Capitol riot. Per a report from the Associated Press, 40-year-old Ryan Kelley—who’s one of five GOP candidates pursuing the office—was charged with multiple misdemeanors on Thursday. Among the Capitol riot-focused details cited in court documents are a February 2021 interview in which Kelley himself spoke about being at the location on Jan. 6, as well as his featured speaker status at a regional Stop the Steal rally in Lansing. He has also been reported to have been seen outside the Capitol in footage of the Jan. 6 riot.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
freightwaves.com

Mississippi trucking company, owner charged with misusing PPP funds

A Mississippi trucking company and its owner have been hit with charges they misused funds paid out through the Paycheck Protection Program. Bailey’s Trucking LLC and its owner, Xavier Bailey, of Tallahatchie County, were charged last week with misuse of $143,738 in PPP funds after misrepresenting the size of the company’s payroll in the application.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl
TheDailyBeast

Nebraska Man Admits to Sending Chilling Instagram Threats to Election Official

For one Nebraska man, a local election official was public enemy No. 1. Travis Ford, 42, of Lincoln, pleaded guilty to sending threats to an unnamed election official via Instagram, the Department of Justice said Thursday. “Do you feel safe?” Ford wrote online. “You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you? Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days….anything can happen to anyone.” Ford’s case is the third filed by a DOJ task force created last year to investigate threats against election workers and public officials, Reuters reported. “Threats of violence against election officials are dangerous for people’s safety and dangerous for our democracy, and we will use every resource at our disposal to disrupt and investigate those threats,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. Ford, who will be sentenced Oct. 6, faces up to two years in prison.
NEBRASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Nebraska Man Pleads Guilty to Making Threats Against Election Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Nebraska man pleaded guilty on Thursday to making threats against an election official, marking the third federal case brought by a U.S. Justice Department task force formed last year to address the rising tide of such threats. The Justice Department said that Travis Ford, 42, of...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy