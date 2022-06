At a Juneteenth celebration Monday at the Park Community Church, Rev. James Meeks still mixes the fire of a pastor with the diplomacy of a politician. But on Sunday he surprised the faithful at the 10,000-seat House of Hope in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood by telling them that after 42 years in ministry, most of which were spent as pastor of Salem Baptist Church, he would be stepping aside in January of next year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO