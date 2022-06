Ah, the good old days...we'd be playing outside on a hot summer day, and then someone would happen upon a beehive, stir it up, and then we'd run screaming in all directions. Worse yet, someone might actually go get a broom and try to knock it down and destroy it. We had no idea how important bees were to our survival, did we? Trust me, they have no interest in stinging us because they will die if they do. Also, we should have a great interest in making sure they stay around as long as they can to pollinate, pollinate, pollinate.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO