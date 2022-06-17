ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wine Minute: What Happens When There’s More Research Needs Than Money?

pnwag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does the Washington state Wine Commission do if there are...

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

Related
pnwag.net

Invasive European Green Crabs Found In Washington Waters

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced late last week the deployment of emergency measures to control invasive European green crabs on the Washington Coast and at sites within the Salish Sea is well underway. This includes the implementation of an Incident Command System to facilitate statewide coordination between various agencies, tribes, and partners.
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

Stripe Rust Found In Idaho’s Magic Valley, Washington, Oregon

The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

WSDA: Japanese Beetles Appearing In South Central Washington

Late last week, Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologists confirmed the first report of Japanese beetle larvae for the year. This is the first report of a larvae or grub confirmed in the beetle infestation area near Grandview, WA. A resident of Grandview was weeding her garden on June 13, and discovered white C-shaped grubs or larvae in the soil of her boxed garden beds. She submitted a report to a WSDA field supervisor. WSDA retrieved the larvae later that afternoon and observed multiple grubs with visible legs. The specimen was reviewed under a microscope and confirmed to be Japanese beetle larvae.
GRANDVIEW, WA
pnwag.net

DEQ Increases Fines Against The Port Of Morrow

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has revised the penalty against the Port of Morrow for additional violations involving overapplication of wastewater containing nitrogen to agricultural fields in the Lower Umatilla Basin, an area with longstanding groundwater contamination. Back in January, the DEQ issues the original penalty of $1.3 million....
MORROW COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy