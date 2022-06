David Nail's journey has completed a full circle. With "Sunset Carousel," the singer returns to his hitmaking sound of a decade ago without giving up what he's best at. The "Let It Rain" singer is an extraordinarily emotional storyteller. It's a quality that made deep cuts from his first four albums on MCA Nashville and each of his independent albums worth the time spent. Few singers can pick up an acoustic guitar, close their eyes and carry a room quite like the enigmatic Nail. In recent years he's leaned heavily into that mood with personal ballads that targeted a less mainstream audience. That's one of the benefits of being an independent artist — the art usually gets better without radio and record label pressure.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO