This article originally ran in the Feb. 25 issue of the Progress Times. Mission CISD has been working to combat the deficit in its self-funded health insurance program for the better part of the current school year. Although the total amount fluctuates monthly, it hit a peak in November 2021 when it reached $1.5 million, but it currently sits at about $1.1 million.

MISSION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO