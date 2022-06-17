ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson Defends Himself While Facing More Than 20 Sexual Assault Lawsuits

By Bruce Goodwin II
D eshaun Watson is finally opening up about the many allegations of sexual assault or misconduct he’s facing.

Watson still believes he’s not wrong and is on a mission to “clear his name” yet refuses to open up about several damning details of the cases.

“I’ve been honest, and I’ve been truthful,” Watson told reporters this week. “I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone. I’ve been saying it from the beginning, and I’m gonna continue to do that until all the facts come out.”

Despite his statement, the New York Times recently reported that over 17 months, Watson courted at least 66 women to his home as massage therapists. Of those 66 women, 24 have filed civil lawsuits, and two more are reportedly set to join it– raising the total to 26.

“My biggest thing is just wanting to clear my name,” he said. “I never assaulted, disrespected, or harassed anyone. But at the same time, I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact it’s had on the community, and people outside of just myself, and that includes my family, that includes this organization, that includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions, that includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns, that includes males, females, everyone across the world. That’s one thing I do regret, the impact that it’s triggered on so many people, and it’s tough to have to deal with.”

Although companies like Nike have suspended working relationships with Watson because of the mounting allegations, the NFL recently handed him a hefty new contract. After being benched for the entire 2021 season, this March, the Texans traded Watson, and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for first, third, and fourth-round draft picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The trade included the 26-year-old quarterback signing a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal with the Browns, making it the largest contract and most guaranteed money in NFL history.

