The City of Newburgh is proud to announce the return of the Summer Film Festival beginning on June 30, 2022, at Safe Harbors Green!. The 2022 Summer Film Festival offers a series of FREE movie experiences for residents every Thursday evening through August 4, 2022, at the corner of Broadway and Liberty Street. Pre-movie activities begin at 7:30 p.m.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO