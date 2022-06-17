ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

No. 4 on the BNN most important players list for Boise State football in 2022: Defensive tackle Scott Matlock

Cover picture for the articleBronco Nation News is counting down the 25 most important players to the Boise State football team in 2022. Next up in our series is No. 4, defensive tackle Scott Matlock:. On a team filled with NFL prospects entering the 2022 season, not many have the potential of Scott...

localmemphis.com

Tigers secure 6'8" Boise State transfer Emmanuel Akot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Boise State transfer guard Emmanuel Akot has committed to Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers, according to his Instagram page. Akot averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season, including 40% from the floor and 37.8% from 3. Akot began his career at the...
92.9 THE LAKE

Body Of Missing LSU-Eunice Basketball Player Found In Idaho

The body of missing Everette Jackson, an LSUE basketball player, was reportedly found in Idaho. That's according to LSUE, who posted the details on their social media:. The 21-year-old basketball player went missing during a tubing trip to Idaho with friends. He disappeared while tubing on the Payette River in Western Idaho. Jackson was tubing with his girlfriend, when she told investigators that they lost control. She says Jackson was then swept away by the river. He was last seen on June 11th.
103.5 KISSFM

This “Shack” Has The Best Barbecue in All of Idaho

Tacos are great, burgers are fantastic, and steak fingers are cool… but let’s be honest with ourselves here: is there anything better than a solid barbecue plate? From the tangy barbecue sauce drizzled across a perfectly smoked brisket to the cool potato salad that sits next to barbecue chicken… the answer is no. There is nothing better than that and recently, a new report just named the best barbecue spot in all of Idaho. Is it in Boise? Is it in Meridian? Perhaps it’s in Kuna?
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Hunter Shoots Grizzly Bear in Self-defense

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials determined a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in North Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two hunters reported shooting a grizzly bear on June 8, in the Ruby Creek drainage in Boundary County. The two had been hunting black bears and had just harvested one when the adult male grizzly approached them out of the brush. The two backed away and attempted to scare away the bear which continued to approach them, according to Idaho Fish and Game. one of the hunters shot the grizzly at close range, killing it. Neither of the hunters was injured. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded, conducted an investigation, and recovered the grizzly carcass. The state and federal governments protect grizzly bears which are found mainly in the northern part of the state and around Yellowstone National Park.
rollingout.com

Black athlete goes tubing with White girlfriend, but only 1 made it out alive

On June 19, 21-year-old Everette Jackson’s body was found in an Idaho river, after being missing for over a week. On June 11, Jackson got swept into the Payette River while tubing with his girlfriend. According to reports, the couple missed their exit and tried to paddle back to the dock before being swept away by the current. Apparently, his girlfriend was able to grab a branch for safety, but Jackson couldn’t.
107.9 LITE FM

See Inside a Simple Looking Boise Home With an Amazing Indoor Pool

From the outside, this home doesn’t look like much. But inside? It’s really something special!. When you hear the words “indoor pool,” what type of Idaho property comes to mind? Probably some luxury home high above Boise in the foothills, something ritzy in Sun Valley or something elegant near the lake in Coeur d’Alene. We’re not shocked that it wasn’t a 47 year old home in a pretty average looking subdivision near Overland and Cloverdale.
idahoednews.org

Pemberton to receive $35,000 pay raise

Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton will receive a 14.6% pay raise. The State Board of Education approved the raise last week, bumping Pemberton’s annual salary from $240,000 to $275,000. In terms of percentages — as well as raw dollars — it’s the largest raise the board awarded to a college or university president last week.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to Know Idaho: The history of Ustick

IDAHO, USA — By the spring of 1863, just before the formation of Fort Boise there were about 100 non-native people living in the valley. By 1900, 10 years after Idaho became a state, that population was above 19,000. The makeup was still very rural, with more than 1,600 farms on more than 113,000 acres of land, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Bird to launch in Caldwell

Read More Business News The City of Caldwell and Bird have announced a pilot program bringing the e-scooters to the city. The launch event is 2 p.m. June 30, with a route starting at The College of Idaho "hat" structure near the old train depot pick-up off Cleveland Boulevard. It will head toward Downtown Caldwell. Bird, founded ...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

Originally published June 16 on idahocapitalsun.com. Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the...
kidotalkradio.com

Boise Reacts To CDC Recommending Indoor Mask Requirement

Could Boise require folks to once again where masks indoors? The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that folks wear masks indoors. The CDC says the guidance is because of the rising Covid rates in Idaho. Boise is not the only area where the CDC wants residents to wear masks...
98.3 The Snake

Our Next Governor Will Come From Idaho’s Ugliest Town?

What do Brad Little and Ammon Bundy have in common? Both are candidates for Governor and both call Emmett home. A travel website lists Emmett as the ugliest city in Idaho. It’s really not much more than a small town and it has become a bedroom community for people working in Boise. Let me tell you something about these surveys and place ratings. It’s highly unlikely the writer ever visited Idaho, much less Emmett.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention

The Idaho Democratic Party approved a resolution Saturday at its statewide convention that opposes laws that restrict abortion and calls for supporting access to reproductive health care.  Protecting abortion and reproductive rights have been themes during the first two days of the Idaho Democrats’ convention in downtown Boise. Several Democratic political candidates, legislators and delegates […] The post Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention   appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
104.3 WOW Country

How is This Beautiful Home in Kuna for Sale Again? (Look Inside!)

This wildly popular home I wrote about in January is for sale again!. At the time of that article, the home was listed at $1.4 million, and it was the most expensive home for sale in Kuna. In today’s market, it’s definitely not the most expensive home listed anymore, and the price has been brought down to $1.2 million. Keep scrolling to check out the 30+ pictures 👇
