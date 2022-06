Equality Texarkana will have its annual 'Pride Picnic' on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana Texas. Equality Texarkana had this to say about the upcoming picnic:. We have reserved pavilion 3 in Spring Lake Park (the one by the dog park), so come along to share some food and fellowship in recognition of Pride Month. This is a potluck picnic, so bring along your favorite dish to pass. We will have waters on-site, but you are welcome to bring other (non-alcoholic) drinks of your choice. We look forward to seeing you all again and to celebrate PRIDE!

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO