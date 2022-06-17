Unveiling of First Affordable Home From Infill Phase II

CITY AND DEVELOPERS JOIN FORCES TO INCREASE TAMPA'S AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Mayor Jane Castor's goal of facilitating the creation of 10,000 affordable homes by 2027 is making headway with the first of 17 affordable homes from Phase II of the City of Tampa's Infill Housing Program officially complete and ready to welcome a deserving, income-qualifying family through its doors.

On Monday, June 20, Mayor Castor will be joined by the owner of RL Builders, Randy Randolph, to unveil the Sulphur Springs home, located at 1609 E. Idell Street.

Just under a year ago, the City of Tampa's Housing and Community Development division awarded 15 vacant, city-owned residential lots to 11 local developers and non-profits through a digital lottery process. Two of the lots were large enough to split, allowing for the creation of 17 affordable single-family homes.

Working closely with Development & Growth Management staff to expedite permits and help the developers navigate the development process as quickly and efficiently as possible, the homes are well on track to completion, with the Idell property already in possession of its Certificate of Occupancy.

Built with quality in mind, the 1250 sq. ft. three bedroom, two bathroom home includes several upgrades, like crown molding and quartz countertops.

"A clear reflection of our commitment to fostering more public-private partnerships, our Infill Housing Program is bringing real results to address our affordable housing crisis," said Mayor Jane Castor. "We cannot wait to see deserving families, couples, or individuals move into these beautiful homes with all the amenities they deserve, while remaining within their budget. I'm immensely proud of our Development & Growth Management team for seeing this vision through. Not only are we increasing our affordable housing inventory, we are also providing local developers, many of them minority, a unique business opportunity where they can help make a difference in our communities."

The Sulphur Springs home will be listed for approximately $300,000, and interested home buyers must fall within the 80% Area Median Income (AMI) bracket. For example, for a family of four, the maximum household income would be $65,700. Many of the developers participating in this program, including RL Builders, will select qualifying home buyers through the City of Tampa's DARE to Own the Dream Homeownership Program, which offers closing cost assistance and forgivable down payment loans.