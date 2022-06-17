ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minidoka, ID

As Minidoka marks 80 years, we are responsible for preservation and education

By Tara Rowe
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding at the Minidoka National Historic Site, viewing the panorama of vibrant blue sky and farmland, a person could be forgiven for thinking they were looking at any other place in the Magic Valley. But it is sacred land, land once belonging to the Shoshone-Bannock and land that once housed as...

www.idahostatejournal.com

