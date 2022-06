The vitriol, name-calling, and wild accusations are as close as your radio, tee vee, and mailbox. At least until next Tuesday’s primary. We’re hearing how almost all the Republican candidates are the most aligned with former President Donald Trump, are toughest on immigrants, and are toughest on crime, and how their Republican primary opponents are closet liberals. Is this really what Illinois Republicans are about?

