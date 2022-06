The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority has entered a three-year lease to allow Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch and Fruit Stand to reopen at a new location at Laguna Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard in Coyote Valley. The 60 acres of prime farmlands (known as Laguna 60) where the festivities will be held, just north of Morgan Hill, was permanently protected by the Open Space Authority in October 2021, according to a press release from the OSA.

MORGAN HILL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO