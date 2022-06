Chrissie Hynde's future shows won't include Pretenders' best-known songs. "I never wanted to go there in the first place, but [I] was trying to keep myself alive and pay the bills," she says in a new Facebook post. "And yes, I know that’s no reason to be in a rock band. I was just too scared to go back to waitressing. But those greatest hits / ballads days are now behind me. If anyone wants to come and see me in the future, it’s going to be punk rock [and] no hits."

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO