Road Closure Notice - Woodside Avenue

RECEIVED: 6/6/2022 at 10:22 am. LIST OF TOPICS: In accordance with the provisions of M.G.L. Chapter 40A, and Article 13, Demolition Delay, of the Amherst Zoning Bylaw, the Amherst Historical Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM to consider the following demolition application requests. 406 Northampton Road (13D-47) Zbylut Realty, LLC – Hearing continued from May 18, 2022. Request for the full demolition of the circa 1900 wood-frame, single-family farmhouse. 80 Pine Street (5A-86) Kilerine Properties, LLC – Complete removal of circa 1960, 1.5 story, detached barn/carriage house and removal and reconstruction of single-story rear section of the circa 1860, wood-frame duplex.

AMHERST, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO