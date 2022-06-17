ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Road Closure Notice - Woodside Avenue

amherstma.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article7am -3pm Department of Public Works Crews will be replacing the drain lines on Woodside Ave starting on Tuesday June 21st at 7 am....

www.amherstma.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstma.gov

Historical Commission

RECEIVED: 6/6/2022 at 10:22 am. LIST OF TOPICS: In accordance with the provisions of M.G.L. Chapter 40A, and Article 13, Demolition Delay, of the Amherst Zoning Bylaw, the Amherst Historical Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM to consider the following demolition application requests. 406 Northampton Road (13D-47) Zbylut Realty, LLC – Hearing continued from May 18, 2022. Request for the full demolition of the circa 1900 wood-frame, single-family farmhouse. 80 Pine Street (5A-86) Kilerine Properties, LLC – Complete removal of circa 1960, 1.5 story, detached barn/carriage house and removal and reconstruction of single-story rear section of the circa 1860, wood-frame duplex.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees

RECEIVED: 6/16/2022 at 9:20 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; President's Report; Jones Library Building Committee Report; EverSource MOU; Mass. Cultural Facilities Fund Match; Design Committee Report; Outreach Committee Report; North Amherst Library Project Update; Annual Fund Update; Capital Campaign Report; FY22 Budget; Equity Committee Charge; Friends of the Jones Library Report; Director's Report; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Conservation Commission

RECEIVED: 6/16/2022 at 11:34 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates 7:30 PM Public Hearing – Review and approve proposed Amendments to the Town of Amherst Bylaw Regulations promulgated by the Wetlands Protection section under the Town of Amherst General Bylaws (Article 3.31). 7:35 PM Notice of Intent – SWCA for 52 Fearing St, LLC for the relocation/reconstruction of a single-family house with associated site work and preparation in the 100-foot Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetland at 46 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 123). Click 'more details' below for continued list of topics.
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Amherst, MA
Government
amherstma.gov

Finance Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 6/15/22 at 10:27 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. Public Comment. North Common, action as required. Community Preservation Act Committee recommendation. Reparations funding, referral from Council. Future meeting planning. Items not anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in advance. Meeting materials will be posted here; materials...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy