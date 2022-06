(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed 17 bills this week, including measures aimed at helping students with disabilities and those struggling to learn to read. Edwards rejected both Senate Bill 203, to create education savings accounts for students who are struggling to read in public schools that parents could have used to find better educational options, as well as House Bill 194, which would have done the same for students with disabilities.

