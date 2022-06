The 2022 World Series of Poker (WSOP) is well into its third week with 25 WSOP bracelets being awarded to players from all around the world. Chad Eveslage was one of many of this year’s winners to win their first WSOP bracelet when he topped the 251-entrant Event #8: $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller field to win $1,415,610 in prize money.

