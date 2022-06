A 19-year-old Springfield man died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Plattsmouth. Cole E. Shemek, the driver of a 2007 Ford F-250 pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Three passengers were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, and a fourth passenger was checked at the scene and released.

PLATTSMOUTH, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO