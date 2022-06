GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jails are seeing dozens of job openings. In Forsyth County, there are 77 open detention officer positions our of 249. The sheriff's office said, "Detention Officers are an integral part of the FCSO Family. Our Detention Officers are responsible for the safety, security, and well-being of everyone within the walls of our Detention Center. The Detention Officer is an often overlooked role because it’s not one that is highly visible to the general public. It’s a 24/7/365 responsibility and an invaluable service to our larger community."

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO