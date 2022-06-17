ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ford Dealers Being ‘Stress Tested’ Over New Business Model: Farley

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Ford’s upcoming reorganization that will see it split itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Ford Model e for EVs – the automaker’s dealers are being asked to specialize in one of those two areas by as soon as next year. Ford dealers that...

Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Dealers Told To Prepare For A Brutal Future

"We've got to go to a non-negotiated price. We've got to go 100 percent online. There's no inventory, it goes directly to the customer. And 100 percent remote pick up and delivery," said Ford CEO Jim Farley. 4. He was speaking at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Farley is talking...
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
Truth About Cars

Goodyear Recalls Tire Nobody Uses Anymore

Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 intended for commercial delivery vehicles and RVs nearly two decades after the last one was manufactured. The company’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since December of 2017 and the recall comes in the wake of years of lawsuits alleging the rubber contributed to a series of fatal accidents dating back to 1998.
torquenews.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Some Owners Don’t Realize Until It’s Too Late

The Ford F-150 Lightning is an extremely popular electric truck. However, some owners buy one before finding out there is a problem when it comes to using one like they did with their previous gas or diesel truck. Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Spotlighted. There’s a reason why many people buy...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Hardest Car To Buy In America

The car industry has gone through a tremendous transformation in the last three years. And, this is not about electric or self-driving cars. For a period after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, most dealerships were not open at all. Inventory built up. Manufacturers developed backlogs. This changed suddenly. Pent-up demand caused a surge in […]
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

Elon Musk has said that Tesla’s value is significantly dependant on whether it can develop self-driving technology, otherwise the company is “worth basically zero”.Speaking in a recent interview, the billionaire said that he wanted to fix a number of problems with Tesla vehicles – including improving the cars’ built-in web browser, which he said was too slow – but that the “overwhelming focus is on solving full self-driving”.Mr Musk added that the feature was “essential. It’s really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero”.Tesla’s self-driving capabilities have recently been called into question. The...
fordauthority.com

Ford Pickup Sales Decreased 22 Percent In Q1 2022

RANGER -27.01% 17,639 24,166. Cumulative deliveries of Ford pickups in the United States decreased 22 percent to 177,585 units in Q1 2022, comprised of:. 17,639 units of the Ford Ranger, a decrease of 27 percent compared to 24,166 units sold in Q1 2021, and. 140,701 units of the Ford F-Series,...
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CarBuzz.com

F-150 Lightning Owner Says Range Is Cut In Half While Towing

The Ford F-150 Lightning is perhaps the most exciting pickup to arrive in recent years. The electrification of an American icon has gone down a treat - it's proving so popular that the battery-powered pickup sold out ahead of its official launch. This demand is undoubtedly down to its surfeit of talents.
