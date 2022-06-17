Vegas releases 2023 NBA Finals odds

Click here to read the full article. The inaugural season of the USFL 2.0 is down to its final three games, and while the spring football league’s TV deliveries aren’t ever going to deprive Roger Goodell of a decent night’s sleep, the games have held their own during one of the more claustrophobic stretches of the sports calendar. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the 10-week USFL schedule averaged just shy of 695,000 viewers across Fox, NBC, FS1 and USA Network, and while these are hardly lapel-grabbing results, the startup managed to outmuscle a number of legacy leagues. For example, the USFL’s...

