ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the everything bubble is over. It’s a paradigm shift away from a ‘silly’ artificial economic world

By Colin Lodewick
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYMuo_0gEFUvZL00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 75 basis points was its biggest hike since 1994, and economists are starting to digest what a paradigm change it is.

One of the world’s most prominent Fed watchers, Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser of financial services firm Allianz and president of Queens’ College at Cambridge, says it’s part of a “great awakening” for central banks, as several others took action this week.

For instance, the Swiss National Bank imposed a 50 bps increase, its first since 2007, and the Bank of England initiated a more modest hike of 25 bps. The European Central Bank (ECB) recently announced at an emergency monetary policy meeting that it would initiate its first rate hike in over a decade next month and continue with another in September.

Before this spate of dramatic hikes, central banks had been significantly leading investors astray, he said on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday.

“It’s about time we exit this artificial world of predictable massive liquidity injections, where everybody gets used to zero interest rates, where we do silly things where there is investing in parts of the market we shouldn’t be investing in, or investing in the economy in ways that don’t make sense,” he said. “We are exiting that regime, and it’s going to be bumpy.”

El-Erian is referring to the fact that for most of the past 14 years, monetary policy in the U.S. and internationally has been consistently loose, with the Fed and other central banks setting interest rates low and letting money flow to commercial banks by buying up assets and stocks. (Some critics argue that the 1990s were also extraordinarily loose.) That spurred economic growth in the face of several economic crises but also led to multiple economic bubbles—from housing to crypto to VC-backed subsidies for things like cheap Uber prices—existing at once. Now, all those bubbles are poised to dissipate as banks tighten their policies and stop the free flow of cash.

The impetus for the shift was obvious. Last Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the inflation rate for all consumer goods increased in May to 8.6%, after a slight decrease to 8.3% in April, following a peak of 8.5% in March.

“8.6% is a day of reckoning,” said El-Erian. “You cannot ignore 8.6% inflation.” Wednesday’s 75 bps hike followed two previous increases this year, a 25 bps hike in March and a 50 bps hike in May.

Thursday’s comments are not the first the economist has made about inflation this week. On Sunday, he appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation to explain that expert predictions had been too optimistic with regard to inflation. “And I fear that it’s still going to get worse,” he said. “We may well get to 9% at this rate.”

On Squawk Box,” El-Erian said the Swiss National Bank’s interest rate hike was actually more significant than the Fed’s. “The Swiss National Bank always fights a strong currency,” he said. “For it to get ahead of the ECB and hike not 25, but 50, shows you that we are in the midst of a secular change.”

In terms of the U.S. specifically, El-Erian said there are three tests to determine whether the Fed has gotten control of inflation. The first is to ask if financial conditions have tightened, which El-Erian said they have. The second is to ask whether they’ve tightened in an orderly way; El-Erian said it’s been slightly disorderly.

The third is to ask whether the bank has been leading or lagging with regard to its approach to inflation. “As long as the Fed lags the process, it’s going to be problematic for markets,” he said.

Comments / 130

Walter
4d ago

Let me paraphrase for you, we’re F’d! Higher inflation will lead to higher interest rates which will bring us into a recession. Just like the 70s under Carter. Then like now, oil plays a crucial role. Then it took eight years to bring under control. Biden is an abject failure!

Reply(44)
119
Crimson Blood334
3d ago

global economics is all a show really. easily manipulated. my thing this is cominging with no doubt and our government is focused and involved with a war that isnt ours also while giving our money to other countries while our citizens are on the brink. almost like they know and want us to suffer just try and blame others. america isnt even america anymore it has been dieing slowly for a long time. and when we had someone focused on this countries intrests for the working man and women he was looked at as evil. nwo control government state is were we are going.hell were we already are to an extent. illusion of freedom and choice in life or votes. shame really

Reply(9)
22
Soneh Aravim
4d ago

He is the most overrated ‘economist’ since Krugman. He’s like Obama: people say he’s brilliant but can’t repeat anything he’s said because he didn’t say anything.

Reply(5)
31
Related
Fortune

The World Bank says most countries are headed for a recession, and warns of a possible return to 1970s ‘stagflation’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Investors, bankers, and entrepreneurs have been discussing the chances of a coming recession for months. Now the world’s premier international credit institution is joining the chorus that a recession is likely, and warns that something even worse might be on the horizon.
ECONOMY
Fortune

‘This might be a housing bubble,’ says Dallas Fed economist—here’s an exclusive look at the latest housing market analysis

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in March, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas put the real estate industry on high alert when they published a paper titled "Real-time market monitoring finds signs of brewing U.S. housing bubble." It's one thing for Redditors on the r/REBubble board to pontificate about housing bubble theories. But when a Federal Reserve bank engages in bubble talk, that's alarming.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Economic Bubbles#Economists#Fortune Features#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Allianz#Queens College#The Swiss National Bank#The Bank Of England#The European Central Bank#Cnbc
Motley Fool

My 3 Biggest Stock Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022

Nobody has a crystal ball, and I definitely have been surprised this year. Here's what I foresee about inflation, beaten-down growth stocks, and recession possibilities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Mortgage rates hit 6.3%—the real cost to buy a house has officially spiked over 50% in just 6 months

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Heading into the year, Fannie Mae predicted that the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate would climb from 3.1% to 3.3% by the end of 2022. The Mortgage Bankers Association was a bit more bullish for mortgage rates, predicting the average rate would rise to 4% by the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Everyone knows inflation is on fire. This is what's really fueling it

The big three inputs to the consumer price index, the most widely followed inflation measure, are food, energy and shelter. But when it comes to breaking down where CPI inflation really comes from, the answer is more complicated. "Services less energy services" is actually the biggest component for the index.
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

The End of the Asset Economy

Here’s a bit of esoterica I think about from time to time: Mark Zuckerberg has a mortgage. Or at least, he had one. A decade ago, the Facebook founder refinanced his loan on a $6 million Palo Alto mansion. He was worth $16 billion at the time, meaning he could have bought that house and a hundred more outright, no mortgage necessary. But First Republic Bank offered him an adjustable-rate loan with an initial interest rate of just 1.05 percent—below the rate of inflation, meaning the financier was paying him for the privilege of lending him money. Zuckerberg got to preserve his Facebook holdings, load up with tax-advantaged debt, and benefit from rising Silicon Valley real-estate prices. Why not take the loan?
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Fortune

145K+
Followers
7K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy