Lots of space, large windows for lots of natural light. Near Yale, bus line, union train station , and tweed airport. Large two bedroom apartment family owned home. Newly renovated with maintenance service. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/203-spring-st-new-haven-ct-unit-1/903265. Property Id 903265. No Pets Allowed. Location. 203 spring st 1, New Haven,...

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO