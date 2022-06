Austin will move ahead with a lawsuit aimed at acquiring Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's South Terminal to clear the way for a long-term expansion of the travel hub. Eminent domain proceedings approved by City Council on June 16 seek to take over the South Terminal property from its owner, LoneStar Airport Holdings. As part of the city aviation department's Airport Expansion and Development Program, the 10-gate facility currently home to Frontier and Allegiant airlines would be shuttered years after it first opened to clear the way for other airport improvements.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO