BARROW CO. – A Barrow County deputy sheriff was arrested and charged with accessing data of an arrestee without a legitimate law enforcement purpose. Derrick Jeffery Turner, 43, of Winder, GA, is arrested and charged with Computer Invasion of Privacy and Violation of Oath of a Public Officer. On May 18, 2022, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate a possible criminal misconduct of Turner, who was employed as a deputy sheriff. It was believed that Turner accessed the personal data of an arrestee without a legitimate law enforcement purpose.

