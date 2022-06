(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 27,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 68 deaths since the Friday before, June 10th. The CDC, 25 Illinois counties are rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from 32 the previous week. There are an additional 39 counties in the Medium Community Level, which is even with the week before. Folks are encouraged to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending group gatherings and to continue the various precautions. For more, go to the dph.illinois.gov website or go to cdc.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO