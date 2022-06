A few weeks ago, a call was put out to the Big Blue Nation to help Mike Pratt in his recurring fight against cancer. Pratt’s three-year battle intensified in May as the cancer returned and spread even further beyond past diagnoses. With a new fight ahead, a fundraising effort was established to assist Kentucky Basketball’s veteran radio analyst and former all-conference player with the overbearing medical expenses for his new treatments. His first treatment was scheduled to begin yesterday, June 16.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO