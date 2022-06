JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An unprecedented race in Alaska to fill the state’s U.S. House seat has taken another odd twist, with independent Al Gross suddenly and with little explanation announcing plans to drop out of the race. Gross was one of the top finishers in the recent special primary and positioned to advance to an August special election. Gross in a statement to supporters asks them to trust that he is making the right decision. He says he and his wife have decided that it is too hard to run as an independent in the race.

