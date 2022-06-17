ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

Music on the Circle

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese free summer concerts take place on Thursday evenings on the Circle. Bring a chair or blanket to...

coolcleveland.com

Stan Hywet Hall Celebrates Father’s Day with Classic Car Show

Sun 6/19 @ 9AM-3PM For more than six decades, Akron’s Stan Hywet Hall & Garden has presented its Father’s Day Classic, Antique & Collector Car Show. More than 400 cars manufactured from 1915-1996 will be on view at the 64th annual show, presented with the Ohio Region Classic Car Club of America. And since it’s the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Automobile Company, there’ll be a featured display of Lincolns in front of the Manor House, including the oldest Lincoln still extant. There’s also a new (returning) category: pre-1985 stock antique and production motorcycles.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Hooley Is Back at Kamm’s Corners

Once again, Kamm’s Corners in the Westpark neighborhood hosts its biggest faily festival of the year, the Hooley. It features two stages of performers — a main stage and a family stage — with the festival kickoff taking place on the main stage at noon (expect speeches from local officials!), followed by the drum & pipe bands from both the Cleveland Firefighters and Cleveland Police. Performances by singer/songwriter/guitarist Taylor Lamborn, bluesman Wallace Coleman, the West Side Irish Pipes & Drums, Window Dogs and swamp rockers Cats on Holiday round out the day. The family stage gives a whole bunch of Irish dance schools the chance to shine, along with line dancers, hip hop dancers and a karate school.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
AKRON, OH
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Canton, OH

The beautiful city of Canton is located near the middle and west branches of Nimishillen Creek. Founded in 1805, it was a heavy manufacturing area with many railroad lines, making it an essential spot for shipping and transportation. Today, Canton is one of Ohio's prime cities in various areas, including...
CANTON, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Kira’s Sweet Bakes Now Open in Mantua

Mantua – At the recent grand opening, Kira Crawford was pleased to see that her favorite offering — peach cobbler — sold out within 45 minutes of opening. As the event took place over Memorial Day weekend, folks flocked to the new shop to snap up sharable apple and cherry pies, cinnamon rolls, whole cakes, and bakery items by the slice. In spite of rising at 5:30 am to begin baking, Kira’s smile was untiring as she surveyed the busy shop.
MANTUA, OH
Cleveland Scene

32 Cleveland Restaurants With Ridiculously Scenic Views

A room, or patio, with a view? Nothing beats it. Whether it's riverfront, lakefront, or boasting choice views of the downtown skyline, Cleveland's home to tons of restaurants that serve up eye candy along with your meal. Here are some of the best of the best. 1989 Front Street, Cuyahoga...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Sammy Hagar & The Circle gives fans a hot summer night of radio hits at sweaty Blossom gig: Photos

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- In terms of live performances, it’s the rare occasion when a band plays its own studio track as walk-up music. That was the case when former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar & The Circle -- bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen), drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson -- arrived on stage after blaring the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee act’s apropos “Summer Nights” over the PA on a hot, humid and sticky Thursday night at Blossom Music Center.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood Truck Park hopes to open by July 1

The Beachwood Truck Park will open by July 1, owner Daniel Deagan hopes, provided supply chain issues are sorted out. Deagan, who is leasing space in Beachwood’s former Fire Station No. 2 at 24619 Chagrin Blvd., plans to open an indoor-outdoor bar with a beer garden – with room for a rotating lineup of food trucks on site. There will be three at any given hour, he said.
WLWT 5

Photographer captures deer swimming in Ohio lake to cool off on hot day

CLEVELAND — Like us, animals are looking for ways to cool off during the heat wave this week, too. Photographer Gabe Leidy with Gabe Leidy Photography captured a deer swimming in the lake at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland on Wednesday. Cleveland reached a high of 97 degrees Wednesday, so the deer took a plunge to get some much-needed relief from the heat.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Maple Crest Farm holds onto legacy amid challenges

For Stacey Giere, who co-owns and operates the Miller Road Maple Crest Farm with her brother, Brant, and mother, Meredith, preserving the family’s legacy and way of life has been a challenge in recent years. It is the last registered heritage farm in Cuyahoga County – meaning it is has been owned by the same family for at least 100 years.
BRECKSVILLE, OH

