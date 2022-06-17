ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Rock of the North #2 Winner

By kchk
kchkradio.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Lynn Eaton of New Prague! She along with her group...

kchkradio.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

The New Minneapolis Restaurant Just Named Best In the U.S. Won’t Break The Bank

An Indigenous restaurant located on a sacred site in Minneapolis was named Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation. Dana Thompson and her husband and partner, Chef Sean Sherman, opened Owamni in 2021 with a mission to revitalize and re-identify North American Cuisine. “We are so proud to be...
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Le Sueur, MN
City
New Prague, MN
New Prague, MN
Lifestyle
kchkradio.net

Father’s Loot Winner: John Hansen

Congratulations to John Hansen of Carver! He’s the Grand Prize winner of KCHK’s Father’s Day gift giveaway, Father’s Loot. He gets a prize pack worth over $1,000.00!
CARVER, MN
KEYC

City of Mankato approves $6.4 million dollar softball complex

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Stealing bases, pitching, batting, and strikeouts are all part of the game of Fastpitch Softball. One of the things that makes this sport unique is the pitch. That is one of Alexa’s and Riley’s favorite parts of the game. “probable pitching, cause I like...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Star#The Fishtale Bar#Rock Of North
fox9.com

Minnetonka father dies during Yellowstone family trip

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sometimes baseball is about more than hits, runs, and errors. On this night, it's a comfort in the midst of overwhelming grief. "I would say crushed is the biggest feeling I've had all day long," said Megan Bonk of Minnetonka. "Our heart is in pieces on the floor and we are trying to pick them up and put them back together and it will never be the same again."
AM 1390 KRFO

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Thousands of flights canceled this weekend across the U.S., including several at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS -- Got a flight to catch soon? Make sure to look ahead before leaving for the airport. More than 4,000 flights have been canceled in the United States since Thursday. On Saturday alone, 34 flights were canceled and 71 flights were delayed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Airlines blame the cancelations on pilot staffing shortages, bad weather and a large number of Americans traveling. Experts say it could be months before the situation at airports improves. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Weekend event organizers urge caution and hydration with upcoming heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a comfortable Saturday, dangerous heat is in store for Minnesota over the next two days. It comes during Juneteenth celebrations and plenty of other weekend events in the Twin Cities.The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories for nearly the entire state, beginning on Sunday afternoon and lasting until early Tuesday morning.From music and dancing to more than 200 artists and vendors, thousands packed the Minneapolis riverfront on Saturday for the Stone Arch Bridge Festival. To prepare for Sunday's extreme heat, they ordered more water, have EMT's on hand, and are encouraging people to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KEYC

Grain bin accident claims life of Crystal Valley Co-op employee

HOPE, Minn. (KEYC) - An employee of Crystal Valley Co-op in Hope died in a grain bin accident Thursday. The Steele County Sheriff’s office says they were called just after 9:15 last night after an employee became trapped as he was loading grain onto a train. The sheriff’s office...
HOPE, MN
kchkradio.net

June 17, 2022

Trading Post 6-17 For Sale: 3 point round bale carrier $325. Wanted: chain link dog kennel in good condition 5*10 ft. For Sale: two Jersey bull calves 3 weeks old $65 a piece. For Sale: 16 ft. Maiden aluminum boat w/ 15 horse Johnson motor, Shorelander trailer w/ lifetime license $1,700.
LONSDALE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Five times the fun: Quintuplets graduate from Jordan High School

All five boys stand on the Maid of the Mist boat, wearing their blue ponchos. Their mom, Christina Peltz Ivorsen, remembers the wonder in their eyes as they looked over Niagara Falls. The Jordan family had driven to New York in their Chevy Express to visit Peltz Ivorsen’s grandparents. On...
willmarradio.com

Grain Bin Accident Leaves Work Dead In Southern Minnesota

(Hope, MN) -- A Thursday grain bin accident has left a worker dead at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope. Witnesses say 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum got trapped in the grain bin just after 9:15 p-m. Emergency responders recovered his body. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into Frantum’s death is being conducted. A study by Purdue University shows only two states have had more documented agricultural confined-space-related accidents than Minnesota since 1962.
HOPE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy