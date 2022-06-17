Father’s Loot Winner: John Hansen

Joseph Docken, age 88 of Webster, passed away Friday Morning, June 17, 2022 at the Care Center of the Northfield Retirement Community. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at SOLOR LUTHERAN CHURCH in Webster with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Ruth Ida Schmidt, age 84 of Belle Plaine passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at St. Francis Medical. Center in Shakopee, MN. Funeral will be on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran. Church in Belle Plaine, MN. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home...
Orval Gustav Loewe, age 82 of rural Le Center and Le Sueur, died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at. North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN, and entered into his eternal home in Heaven. A. Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church...
Rita Chlan, age 89, of Webster, died Sunday, June 19th at The Villages in Lonsdale. Survivors include,. Siblings: Julie (Jim) Reiter of Montgomery (pronounced Righter) Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 24th at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in New Market. Visitation Thursday from 4-7 pm at Bruzek...
