Father’s Loot Winner: John Hansen

Joseph Docken, age 88 of Webster, passed away Friday Morning, June 17, 2022 at the Care Center of the Northfield Retirement Community. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at SOLOR LUTHERAN CHURCH in Webster with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO