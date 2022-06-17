ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

VIDEO: Gardiner Home Falls Into Yellowstone River During Unprecedented Flooding

By Aubrey Irwin
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzEgP_0gEFOuKW00
Source: YouTube channel

This heartbreaking footage captures the moment a home succumbs to the rapids of the Yellowstone River.

On June 13, 2022, parts of Montana experienced extreme flooding causing chaos in Yellowstone National Park (YNP) and towns surrounding the river. Bridges and homes have been swept away from mother nature’s destruction.

According to the video’s author, “from heavy rain, the river undercut the banks below the home. The individuals living in the home had one hour to get out, and within 8 hours the home was lost in the river.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JNUx_0gEFOuKW00
Source: YouTube channel

Roads have been washed out and destroyed, leaving Montanans in a state of disaster. Gardiner, Red Lodge, Cooke City, and parts of YNP have been devastated by the vicious path of the swollen river. These three towns, in particular, are frequented by tourists coming to see the beautiful and unique landscape of Yellowstone Park in the summer months.

In addition to the damage done to Yellowstone, leaving residents and officials questioning if the north part of the park will open up at all this summer, the Beartooth Highway has washed out in multiple areas, which will need extensive restoration before reopening the highway for visitors.

Montanans from far and wide have offered monetary donations to help the locals affected by the flood. If you’d like to donate, please visit Greater Gallatin United Way, Montana Red Cross, or Red Lodge Area Community Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 101.5

Glacier National Park Warns of Possible Avalanches…IN JUNE

It has been an interesting spring to say the least. But, here we are, on the eve of the summer solstice. That's right, tomorrow marks the OFFICIAL start to summer, the longest day of the year for us in the northern hemisphere, a time of year when people tend to complain about the summer heat and the need for sunscreen. Meanwhile in Montana, we are hearing about the real possibility of avalanches in Glacier National Park.
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

Some New Montana Residents Are Sick and Tired of This

If you spend much time on social media, you'll most likely see people complaining about something that bothers them. I live in Manhattan, and often check out the Manhattan, Montana Facebook page to stay updated on what's happening around town. The page is supposed to be informative, but some people use it to vent their personal frustrations.
MANHATTAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardiner, MT
State
Montana State
City
Red Lodge, MT
City
Cooke City-silver Gate, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

2022 likely to join Montana’s worst floods

Montana’s roaring rivers are keen to flooding and shattering records, but it takes a perfect storm seen about half a dozen times in recorded history to cause the widespread damage seen last week. The 2022 flood season has set new high water marks along the Yellowstone River and its...
MONTANA STATE
nationworldnews.com

Towns Near Yellowstone Fear Impact Of Lost Tourism Season

RED LODGE, Montana – — A nagging uncertainty hung over the Yellowstone National Park port town of Gardiner this week after unprecedented flooding that shut down one of America’s most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes. Gardiner himself escaped the floods, but for...
RED LODGE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#Yellowstone National Park#Heavy Rain#Montana Red Cross
KIFI Local News 8

Yellowstone’s South Loop scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

Jackson, Wyoming (KIFI) – Park officials plan to allow visitors back on the south loop starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, The south loop is accessed from the East (Cody), West (West Yellowstone), and South (Grand Teton/Jackson). Areas accessible include Madison, Old Faithful, Grant Village, Lake Village, Canyon Village and Norris (map). As part The post Yellowstone’s South Loop scheduled to reopen on Wednesday. appeared first on Local News 8.
JACKSON, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Weather Channel

Experts Say Yellowstone Flooding is a Sign of Things To Come

One area flooded this week was hit by a wildfire exactly one year prior. Some spots received up to four times their normal rain for the month in just a few days. A report last year warned of warmer temperatures, more rain in the Yellowstone area. On June 13, 2021,...
RED LODGE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

White House declares flood disaster in Montana

The White House on Thursday declared a major disaster in Montana in response to severe flooding in the southern part of the state, availing state and local governments of direct federal assistance, cost sharing and other mitigation and recovery resources. The declaration allows the government and certain nonprofit entities in...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Highway 78 closed north of junction whit US -212

RED LODGE, Mont. - Highway 78 has been closed at mile marker 13. Carbon Alert reports the road is closed from 12 and a half miles north of the junction with US-212 to 13 miles south of the junction with Montana Secondary 419. A closure is also in place from...
RED LODGE, MT
nbcrightnow.com

Missoula emergency management teams predict fast, rising river levels

MISSOULA, Mont. - With flooding impacting river levels across Montana, especially with warm temperatures moving in and some of us looking to cool off. Missoula Office of Emergency Management Director, Adriane Beck shares, that for us here in western Montana, the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers are running very high right now with flooding waters coming in from Deer Lodge, with warm temperatures potentially adding to those water levels.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Beartooth Highway closed for repairs; pass will open after cleanup

The Montana Department of Transportation will begin repairs on the Beartooth Highway early next week following last weekend’s severe flood. DOT spokesperson Lori Ryan says though the pass itself wasn't damaged, it "will require cleanup prior to opening." She says repairs are being done on the lower side of...
RED LODGE, MT
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
2K+
Followers
426
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy