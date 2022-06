Tennessee victims in at least four types of cases have been re-victimized by laws designed to protect wrongdoers. 1) Worker’s Comp. has been cut so severely that I stopped handling those type of cases for the most part in 2014. Only in matters where an injured worker is hurt by a third-party, such as a car accident, negligent release of toxic gases, or an explosion would I be involved.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO