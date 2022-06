Flagstaff, AZ – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the following areas will be downgraded from “GO” to “SET” status. The areas identified as Crater Estates, Moon Crater, West Alpine Ranchos, the Private Properties along Hwy 89 north from Wupatki Trails to Sacred Mountain Trading Post will be downgraded from “GO” to “SET” status. It is important to note that much of the National Forest Land in that area remains closed due to the Coconino National Forest Emergency Fire Closure Order.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO