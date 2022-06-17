Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.

Grizzlies TV reporter KJ Wright then tweeted out that the Grizzlies were living rent free in Thompson’s head. Memphis superstar Ja Morant added to it saying they have a lot of real estate in there.

Morant and the Grizzlies gave the Warriors a battle in the Western Conference semifinals, but Golden State ended up winning in six games on its way to the title. Considering the playoff battle and now this war of words, it sounds like the Grizzlies and the Warriors are starting a rivalry.