ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlZ0z_0gEFLsfh00
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.

Grizzlies TV reporter KJ Wright then tweeted out that the Grizzlies were living rent free in Thompson’s head. Memphis superstar Ja Morant added to it saying they have a lot of real estate in there.

Morant and the Grizzlies gave the Warriors a battle in the Western Conference semifinals, but Golden State ended up winning in six games on its way to the title. Considering the playoff battle and now this war of words, it sounds like the Grizzlies and the Warriors are starting a rivalry.

Comments / 88

Fred Brown
4d ago

a lot of real estate cuz they are nba champions and you just got owned and they owned the whole NBA too I like ja Morant and he is one of my favorite players coming up but you have to wait your turn unless you take it

Reply(1)
28
Orlando Eller
4d ago

This is entertaining. Golden State is the best until further notice... This is A Warriors Invitation serious applicants apply inside

Reply
19
the real
4d ago

GSW, are battle tested champions hands down, however as I live I'm tittle town, every championship run has a little luck we caught luck in the eastern conference GSW caught luck without Jamal Murray and morant got hurt, so next season will be telling, warriors will be a year older and the Memphis grizzlies are on the hunt..

Reply(11)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

How Trading Mike Conley Could be a Game-Changer for Jazz

Even though the Rudy Gobert rumors continue to command the attention of Twitter-Land, there's another situation Utah Jazz fans are keeping a very close eye on as we inch closer to the NBA draft. What's going to happen to Mike Conley?. With a cap number of $22 million next year,...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Morant & Draymond Green Trade Shots Over Potential Grizzlies-Warriors Matchup

Ja Morant and Draymond Green traded shots on Twitter throughout the weekend and spoke about a potential matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. The back and forth was sparked when Klay Thompson called out Jaren Jackson Jr. for a tweet about the Warriors during a press conference after winning the NBA Finals.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
CBS Minnesota

Klay Thompson's father tweets that Timberwolves deserve a ring, too

By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- On Monday evening, former two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson declared in a tweet that the Timberwolves -- due to draft night fumbles and front office mishaps -- are deserving of a 2022 NBA championship ring.They may not get a consolation ring, but they are deserving of mention in the Warriors' storied rise to prominence.In his late-night musings, Thompson offered his reasoning by listing three key moves that helped establish the Warriors championship winning unit. The most infamous for Wolves fans is the 2009 NBA Draft decision that allowed Stephen Curry to fall to Golden State at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Person
Jaren Jackson
NBC Sports

Klay’s dad's all-too-accurate Wolves burn for Dubs' latest title

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been the butt of many jokes ever since the Warriors won their latest title. Even Draymond Green took a veiled shot at them during the playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s easy to see why. The Wolves passed on Steph Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft. Twice. Then years later, they were on the wrong end of an extremely lopsided trade that gave the Warriors Andrew Wiggins, arguably the second-most important player in the 2022 NBA Finals other than Steph Curry, and Jonathan Kuminga, a player who could be a future star in this league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex

Andrew Wiggins Gets the Last Laugh

Smiling, looking proud, perhaps even relieved. As Andrew Wiggins sat at the podium with his championship hat and championship tee and showed off the Canadian flag, it was a crowning dream realized: Maple Jordan having the last laugh. Impacting the game on all levels, Wiggins finished with 18 points, six...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Who’s better today? Keegan’: Fran McCaffery lauds, defends Keegan Murray ahead of 2022 NBA draft

In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio with hosts Evan Cohen and Amin Elhassan, Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery went to bat for his former superstar Keegan Murray. While he’s been widely considered a surefire 2022 NBA draft lottery pick, Murray hasn’t quite been talked about in the same light as the perceived top three entering this week’s draft. That perceived top trio includes Auburn forward Jabari Smith, Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren and Duke forward Paolo Banchero. Instead, Murray has typically been regarded by NBA draft analysts as part of that next wave of players one tier down. Don’t tell...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
ClutchPoints

3 sleeper prospects Grizzlies must target in 2022 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies officially announced their presence to the rest of the Western Conference in 2021. Memphis won 50-plus games for the first time since the 2014-15 season, making the postseason for the second straight year. This time, the Grizzlies advanced past the first round, losing in the Semifinals to the eventual world champion Golden […] The post 3 sleeper prospects Grizzlies must target in 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Jonathan Kuminga earned his stripes for Warriors, just like Ja Morant asked

In mid-May, Ja Morant told Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga that he had to earn his stripes before talking smack. Just over a month later, and he’s an NBA Champion. The 2022 Warriors championship had something the others were lacking in a sense — the youth movement, which offers a preview of what’s to come. If the Dubs can keep around the likes of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Moses Moody and others, then by no means does this have to be the last iteration of the Golden State run.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy