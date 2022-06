BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, hundreds of people danced, marched, played, and rolled down Genesee Street for the Juneteenth parade, while hundreds more lined the streets to watch and join the celebration. The parade ended at Martin Luther King Jr. Park where the first day of the festival began. After going virtual for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person return of Buffalo’s Juneteenth celebration, the third-largest in the nation each year, was bigger and better than ever.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO