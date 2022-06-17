Travis Barker Wanted To Marry Kourtney Kardashian 'Once A Month' For A Year

Photo: HULU

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian famously got married three separate times, but it turns out, the drummer wanted to have even more weddings. During the finale of the first season of The Kardashians , Kourtney revealed Travis's ambitious wedding idea while they rode in a car with Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble .

"Mom, Travis asked me if I would marry him once a month for the next year," Kourtney said per People . "Oh wow. Like for real?" replied Jenner. That's when Travis jumped in, explaining, "For real. Like, we should just have a celebration of weddings."

Photo: HULU

Travis's new mother-in-law was all in, adding her own ideas for the multiple ceremonies. "We could do a wedding special," said Jenner. "We could even get Wolfgang Puck and mini crème brûlées and cacio e pepe."

During Kourtney's confessional, she opened up about her future with Travis . "I am in one of the best places I've ever been in my life, and I'm focusing on now and on the future," she said. "I wanna show this beautiful relationship that I'm in."

The couple first got married in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding before legally marrying at a Santa Barbara courthouse in mid-May . Later that month, the newlyweds had an extravagant ceremony with close family and friends in Portofino, Italy .

Most recently, the Barkers shared Instagram posts championing Daring. Foods' vegan chicken in the most sensual ways possible .