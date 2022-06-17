Jamming in June near Houston since 1978

Dale Collins Sr., 75, of Milford, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, doing what he loved to do, “truck.”. Dale grew up all over lower Delaware, Maryland and Hastings, Fla., from farm to farm, which gave him the desire for trucking. He started his trucking career in 1963 and never looked back. He married Shirley, the love of his life, in 1970. The love they shared grew by having three children and so did his trucking business. He was well-known up and down the East Coast for trucking as “Lefty” or “99.” Dale hauled clams for 40 years, anywhere from Massachusetts down to Delaware. You could always find him at Joe B’s or the diners with a cup of coffee and good ole boys’ story to the youngsters. As long as he was hauling, he was making money to provide for his family.

MILFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO