Magnolia, DE

Jamming in June near Houston since 1978

By Ron MacArthur
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune Jam started in 1978 as a fundraiser to support the family of a man electrocuted while working in...

www.capegazette.com

Related
Cape Gazette

Raleigh Ringers concert handbell choir show set July 10

Renowned handbell ensemble the Raleigh Ringers will perform at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 10, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Based in Raleigh, N.C., the internationally acclaimed concert handbell choir has been dazzling audiences for years with unique interpretations of sacred, secular and popular music. Programs include rock 'n' roll tunes that the group has become noted for, along with original compositions written just for the Raleigh Ringers.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: 4-Day Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Underway In Wilmington, Celebrating 35th Year

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — CBS3 SummerFest is hitting a high note on Friday, taking a road trip down the road to Wilmington. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is underway, celebrating its 35th year. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast. It attracts some of the best jazz musicians in the country to Rodney Square. The festival is free to attend, but don’t think you’re getting gipped on entertainment. Some of the brightest jazz musicians in the country are here, as well as some newcomers — and they hope you’ll come too. “I love jazz and glad...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes writer to hold book signing at Browseabout June 22

Lewes writer Kathleen Meehan Do is celebrating the publication of her father’s book, “Confessions of a Hayseed DA,” with a book signing at Browseabout Books from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Do discovered the manuscript for the book, written by her father Robert R. Meehan, sitting in the bottom of an old brown paper bag, where it had apparently sat undisturbed for four decades. After finding the manuscript in 2019 – 15 years after her father’s death in 2004 – Do decided to give a final gift to her father by attempting to shepherd the book through to publication.
LEWES, DE
City
Magnolia, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
City
Houston, DE
WDEL 1150AM

"Knowing the 'why'" | Delaware comes together to celebrate Juneteenth culture, history in Wilmington

On Monday, the country observed a national holiday that's only been federally recognized since President Joe Biden signed legislation in June 2021. That's why celebrating is so important, said Delaware Juneteenth Association co-founder Sandy Clark. From the Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park--named after Harriet Tubman and Wilmington's own Underground Railroad host Thomas...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware schools pushed to declare Diwali a holiday

    A Hindu activist last week praised Brandywine School District as the first in Delaware to close so students could celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of light. Students will be off, but only because that is a day the district designated for parent-teacher conferences. Staff members will be working. In 2023, Diwali falls on a Sunday. But the system ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Muse and Cruz control Friday night Georgetown Library 5K

The 18th annual Friday night Georgetown Library 5K was so hot at the start June 17, the chilled watermelons were sweating. Sensible striders stayed home, and dark clouds billowed over Pine Street, which became Thunder Road minutes before Tim Bamforth said, “Runners set.”. Only 37 runners toed the starting...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawaretoday.com

When and Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Delaware

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades and thrilling fireworks displays all across the First State. The Dover casino will celebrate its first summer after a major rebrand with a 4th of July celebration, complete with fireworks, food trucks, giveaways and more. Sunday, July 3. Festivities in...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/21/22

Volunteers sought for Lewes Juneteenth celebration. The Lewes African-American Heritage Commission will hold a volunteers meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21. Volunteers are requested for Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, for the Lewes Juneteenth Celebration in George H.P. Smith Park. It is not a requirement...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

High summer flowers featured at Mill Pond Garden June 26

To celebrate the high summer flowers in season, Mill Pond Garden will open to welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at 31401 Melloy Court, Lewes. Tickets, available at millpondgarden.com, are $15 to admit a vehicle with up to six visitors. Guests will experience glorious flowering...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Love Creek students hold Spanish immersion showcase

Love Creek Elementary held a Spanish immersion showcase June 7, when students in kindergarten through third grade performed a song in Spanish for their peers to enjoy. Kindergarten chose the song “Burbujas” because it was a fun song to learn and helped them review vocabulary they had learned in class. First grade chose the song “El Monstruo de la Laguna (The Lake Monster)” because music is one of the most effective ways to introduce a second language, as well as cultural knowledge.
LEWES, DE
Entertainment
Music
Nonprofit Organizations
Cape Gazette

Snickerdoodle Muffins & Blue Matcha Espresso Lattes at Lewes Coffee!

Calling all our muffins lovers… let the smell of sweet cinnamon lead you straight to us!. Deliciously moist, delectable & straight outta the oven! Friday never tasted so good especially paired. with MJ’s NEW Blue Matcha Espresso Lattes!. Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order mouthwatering Mini Donuts...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Bonita Lynne Wilson, lifelong animal lover

Bonita “Bonnie” Lynne Wilson, 75, of Milton passed away on the morning of Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Bonnie was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., to Arthur M. & Ina S. Wilson. She attended the Institute of Notre Dame H.S. and UMBC, and received her master of social work from UMBC.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Dale Collins Sr., lifelong trucker

Dale Collins Sr., 75, of Milford, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, doing what he loved to do, “truck.”. Dale grew up all over lower Delaware, Maryland and Hastings, Fla., from farm to farm, which gave him the desire for trucking. He started his trucking career in 1963 and never looked back. He married Shirley, the love of his life, in 1970. The love they shared grew by having three children and so did his trucking business. He was well-known up and down the East Coast for trucking as “Lefty” or “99.” Dale hauled clams for 40 years, anywhere from Massachusetts down to Delaware. You could always find him at Joe B’s or the diners with a cup of coffee and good ole boys’ story to the youngsters. As long as he was hauling, he was making money to provide for his family.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE
Cape Gazette

COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY REBRANDS AS COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER FOLLOWING RECENT MERGER

COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY REBRANDS AS COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER FOLLOWING RECENT MERGER. Legacy firm leverages service enhancements as part of multi-state brokerage. Rehoboth Beach, DE, (June 20, 2022) – Coldwell Banker Resort Realty, a 40-year-old multi-office brokerage serving Sussex and Kent Counties in DE, recently announced that it will now do business under the Coldwell Banker Premier banner. This follows the legacy firm’s January 2022 merger with the regional industry leader, which has a presence in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania as well as Delaware.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
crazyfamilyadventure.com

Top 14 Best Things To Do In Wilmington DE

Recently, my family had the opportunity to visit Wilmington, Delaware. To be honest, we didn’t expect much from this city, but in our ongoing effort to visit all 48 contiguous United States, we went ahead and added it to the agenda. To our surprise, we found tons of awesome things to do in Wilmington, DE with kids.
WILMINGTON, DE

