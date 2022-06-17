ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Amazon Glow helping families stay connected

 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As the world returns to 'normal,' parents are faced with heading back to the office, often working late nights and traveling for business trips that cause them to miss moments at home with little...

WCNC

Upgrade your floors in just one day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor offers a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They include an in-home shopping experience. 50 Floor will come to you and bring a huge variety of flooring options. They'll walk you through the perfect products, answering all your questions. 50 Floor will move your furniture, remove your old flooring, haul it away, and install the new flooring. Most jobs are done in just a day. If you would like more information about 50 Floor scan their QRcode or give them a call at 877-50-Floor or visit them at https://www.50Floor.com. Don't forget to mention Charlotte Today for an additional $100 off your order. 60% off in the month of April.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Simple home maintenance tasks that will save you money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you own a home, you know there’s always something that needs to be done. While some maintenance tasks are more important than others, the experts at Realtor.com outlined a handful that could save you money this summer. Whether it's sprucing up the exterior of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'An extraordinary journey': Charlotte artist goes from working in secret to being a Lego designer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte artist recently got his dream job thanks to a nonprofit that recognizes artists' work in the Queen City through public displays and signage. ArtPop works to promote artists in Charlotte and has helped hundreds earn hundreds of thousands of dollars along the way. You've probably seen their billboards along Interstate 77, Interstate 85 and other highways in the Charlotte metro.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
WCNC

How to screen yourself for PTSD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — June is PTSD Awareness Month. Post-traumatic stress disorder is brought on after someone is exposed to a traumatic event. It is estimated that about six out of every 100 people will have post-traumatic stress disorder at some point in their lives. "Most anyone after going through...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Baby Formula Scam, worries parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baby formula shortage, has gotten worse in recent weeks after a recall and plant closure by Abbott Nutrition, the nation’s biggest producer. Here with more is Tom Bartholomy from the Better Business Bureau to help protect parents from this devious scam. According to Bartholomoy, scammers are exploiting a nationwide baby formula shortage, tricking consumers into paying hefty prices through fraudulent online stores. Consumers run into trouble, when as “desperate parents and caregivers” they turn unknowingly to fake websites or social media profiles with images and logos of recognizable formula brands. Consumers think they’re purchasing from a company’s official website but formula never arrives, the FTC said. “Scammers have once again taken today's headlines and made them present day scams” says Bartholomy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

StarMed baby formula giveaway starts Tuesday

HICKORY, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare distributed one free can of baby formula per person Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as the shortage continues across the country. Tuesday's giveaway will be at the Catawba Health Department, located at 3070 11th Ave. Dr. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602. There are...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Fourth of July Foods with Ernie Adler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coming up in just a few weeks is July 4th, Independence Day. A time to celebrate our great country with friends and family and nothing is better to entertain than an All American cookout BBQ. On Tuesday, we talked adding a bit of a twist or spin to your usual "go to" items, with grill master Ernie Adler.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

American Home Shield tips to help you handle summer-specific home repairs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured here appear as paid advertising. Summer is here and we all want to make sure our homes are ready for those outdoor barbecues with friends and families, pool parties, and holiday gatherings. Matt Blashaw, TV personality, licensed contractor, and American Home Shield spokesperson, stopped by to share his top home maintenance tips and advice to help get your home summer-ready.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

With crime rising in Uptown, CMPD is seeking solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been an increase in violent crime across the Queen City, including in Uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department acknowledged the increase to WCNC Charlotte, adding the department is looking at ways of curbing the violence. The opening and closing of businesses in Uptown coupled with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing woman last seen in Statesville found safe

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled for a missing woman last seen in Statesville. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said the woman was located safe and reunited with her family. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. ALSO ON...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Nichols Store in Rock Hill, is a full line Liberty Safe dealer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This article involves commercial content. Nichols Store carries a full line of Liberty Safes, ready to handle a variety of jobs: securing guns, jewelry, valuables, important papers. On Monday Jeff Bolton, Store Manager at Nichols Stores discussed...
ROCK HILL, SC

