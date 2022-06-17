Sign at Indiana Campground Features Hilariously Specific Bathroom Instructions

You have the opportunity to take a nighttime kayaking trip in Indiana underneath the stars and a full moon. I have been kayaking for a few years now and I love it. Something about being out on the water in a kayak is freeing and relaxing. You can escape the world, go at your own pace, and be one with nature. I absolutely love it. Around the Tri-State, there are a lot of great places for you to go kayaking. I remember the first time I went, it was the Blue River. You're able to rent kayaks and equipment there if you don't have any. That's how I knew I needed to invest in my own kayak. The Blue River sparked my love for kayaking, and I think it just rejuvenated it with a couple of upcoming events that sound so awesome.

INDIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO