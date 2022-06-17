ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

David Donner Has Sights Set on Pikes Peak Production Car Record for 911 Turbo S

By Chris Perkins
Autoweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePikes Peak is unique among top-level motorsports events in being open to all kinds of cars. So long as it meets all the necessary safety standards, the car is pretty much good to go. This often leads to wild, one-off builds, but on the flip side, it means you can also...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

It's Time To Celebrate America's Biggest Cars

For many enthusiasts who drive for enjoyment and not just as a means of getting from point A to B, the continuing trend of cars growing larger and heavier from one generation to the next isn't a good thing. The current BMW 3 Series is nearly the same size as the E39 5 Series. Yes, it's more comfortable than it once was, but it doesn't drive with the same delicacy as the much smaller E36 3 Series. The new-gen Kia Sportage is another example, being a full 7.1 inches longer than the outgoing model.
CELEBRITIES
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
motor1.com

Adorably short electric car aims for 0 to 60 mph in under 1.5 seconds

British EV brand McMurtry Automotive is returning to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with its quirky yet adorable fan car. The McMurtry Spéirling made its Goodwood debut in 2021 but it's set to return this year with the aim of conquering the famous hill climb while setting a record in the process.
CARS
RideApart

TM Racing’s 125 SMR Replicas Are On The Way

TM Racing’s SMR 125 supermoto model is getting a special edition which pays tribute to the official bikes used by the L30 Racing Team with liveries that are identical to the bikes used by Marc Reiner Schmidt, Kevin Vandi, and Thomas Chareyre. In addition to new electric models, the...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Motorious

Monotrack Bikes Are Awesome

We’d like to see more creative projects like this…. Sadly, the enthusiasm for motorcycles in North America seems to be waning with each passing decade. The pinnacle was probably the 1920s, so with a century of cooling off sometimes it seems like a lot of people just look at two- or three-wheeled transportation as a death wish and nothing more. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for creative bike builds.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
Autoweek.com

Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance Celebrates Father’s Day in Style

The Concours on Rodeo began 30 years ago when Ferrari wanted to introduce its new 348 Spider and wanted to do it in just the right place. There is perhaps no better place in the world for a convertible Ferrari than Beverly Hills. So then-Ferrari president Luca Cordero di Montezemolo called Bruce Meyer, the guy who, if you look around a little, is actually a force majeur behind every car event in California and beyond. Meyer made some calls and that Father’s Day 1992 saw the first Concours on Rodeo. Montezemolo showed up, Sergio Pininfarina showed up, Piero Ferrari showed up, and thousands of dads showed up, families in tow. They would keep coming every year since, with an interruption for COVID. Last year they did a rolling concours, followed by cars parked in front of City Hall instead of on Rodeo Drive. This year they kept the parade of cool cars and parked them once again on Rodeo Drive again.
RODEO, CA
MotorAuthority

VW "Half-track Fox" restored and rebuilt after 60 years

Six decades ago, an enterprising mechanic turned a Volkswagen Microbus into a half-track. Known as the "Half-track Fox," the unique van just emerged from a full restoration to once again tackle mountainous terrain. The Half-track Fox was built in May 1962 at VW's plant in Hannover, Germany. It was delivered...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Millen
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's New Storage Solution Is For Hiding Something Special

Porsche has patented a new storage cubby design for sports cars in a secret area, perfect for storing valuables. The filing, discovered by CarBuzz, with the DPMA (German Patent and Trade Mark Office) showcases a compartment hidden within the car's shell and accessible via the door frame. According to the patent filing, there will be at least a partial covering to reduce or prevent water ingress into the security compartment. Ingress into the chamber is stopped from both sides via the shell. Once the car's door is locked, the opening in the door sill is fully sealed.
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Truck Results: Cup Regular Todd Gilliland Gets Dirty at Knoxville

Todd Gilliland made his first 2022 Camping World Truck Series start a good one Saturday night in Knoxville, Iowa. The full-time Cup Series rookie held off Truck Series veteran John Hunter Nemechek on a four-lap, race-ending restart dash to win the Clean Harbor 150 at the storied half-mile dirt track.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Autoweek.com

VW Truck Unit MAN Gets Ready for Electric Semis

European truck maker MAN has completed 20 prototypes of a semi-truck model that it intends to put into production starting in late 2023. The truck maker promises ranges of up to 497 miles (800 kilometers) in its planned semi-truck, which would give it one of the longest ranges in the industry.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Will You Drive More This Summer to Avoid Flying?

The national gasoline price average hit $5.00 just over a week ago, almost a month earlier than some experts predicted, topping the highs seen during the busy Memorial Day weekend when summer gas prices usually peak. But Memorial Day averages were almost 40 cents south of the $5.00 a gallon mark, catching some industry watchers off guard amid plenty of turmoil in the oil and retail gasoline markets.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Race Car#Race Track#Pikes Peak#Champion Porsche#Road Track#Pirelli#Corsa#King Of The Mountain
Motorious

Ford Heritage Vault Opens Up Automotive History

On the day of its 119th anniversary, Ford Motor Company decided to give a gift to enthusiasts, releasing archival materials from over the past century. The Ford Heritage Vault is live now (link provided below) for anyone who wants to peruse through photos, product brochures, and other materials associated with Ford and Lincoln cars. Even better, all these items are free for anyone to use personally.
BUSINESS
topgear.com

Lotus Emira review

Supercar looks for sports car money, gorgeous cabin, deft handling balance We still haven’t driven a finished one. Quibbles with gruff V6, stiff gearbox, and silly steering wheel. It’s the new Lotus, but it’s also the end of an era. The Emira stands alone as the sole sports car...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1962 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Club Coupe

Ah, the Chevrolet Corvair. Easily the most controversial American car ever made, nearly two million examples were sold during the 1960 through 1969 model years. It remains one of the most common 1960s Detroit cars in Ewe Pullet-style car graveyards to this day. I found this sporty 1962 Monza Club Coupe in a Denver-area yard last month.
DENVER, CO
electrek.co

Wheel-E Podcast! Walmart mid-drive e-bikes, Harley’s new eMTB, Chinese electric ATV & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bikes from Harley Davidson, Walmart getting in the mid-drive full-suspension e-bike game, new utility e-bikes from REI and Urban Arrow, a high power electric boat, a wild-looking standing electric scooter from China and lots more.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy