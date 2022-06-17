Lane closures planned on Iowa 3 in Plymouth County

SUTHERLAND—The Sutherland City Council revisited nagging tree maintenance problems during its June 6 meeting. The main threat is the emerald ash borer, which renewed concerns for O’Brien County officials after it was confirmed at Mill Creek Park in Paullina. Public works director Tony Larsen, who also is on...
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Several RV Parks have been approved, proposed, or discussed in the Iowa Great Lakes. With growing interest in the ventures, Okoboji City Administrator Michael Meyers says it’s probably time to regulate them in the city’s zoning ordinance. The full city council agreed it’s...
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There could be a new form of transportation around Spencer in the future if a proposal that has been in the works for some time comes to fruition. The idea of bringing electric scooters to town began when Julianne Roller, a representative for Bird Scooters came to City Manager Dan Gifford wanting to make the devices available for rent.
Parks Marina, a staple of East Okoboji Lake in northwest Iowa, removed lake bed sediment last year near its boat forklift station without a permit — a repeat offense, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The marina was recently fined $5,000 for the infraction but was granted an “after-the-fact permit” to approve the […]
Nathaniel Isiah Zuniga, 22, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband, providing false information to sex offender registry; sentenced June 8, five years prison. Jaxsen Carter Van Roekel-Davis, 20, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Primghar, Iowa — A machine shed was damaged in a fire on Saturday, June 18, 2022, near Primghar. According to Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink, about 6:00 p.m., the Primghar Fire Department was called to the report of a machine shed fire at 5989 390th Street, one mile east of Primghar.
Today is the biggest day of Ice Cream Days in Le Mars. Dozens of activities are planned for today in and around the Olson Cultural Events Center. Here’s a rundown with Shannon Rodenberg. HEAT ADVISORY. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the area from 1 pm today...
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa judge is among five applicants for a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. Judge Patrick Tott, who’s the Chief District Court Judge of the Third Judicial District based in Sioux City, will be interviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission, next Monday morning.
PRIMGHAR—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces an additional charge after he was found in possession of marijuana during his arrest on an O’Brien County warrant about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The arrest of Zane Wesley Kirkwood stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Nissan Altima for...
Realtor.com recently compiled a list of the top 10 small towns in the entire U.S. and one, well-known Iowa town cracked the top 5. If you've ever been to this town, you won't be surprised seeing it on this list, as it has a little bit of everything. Which Iowa...
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The new stage on Preservation Plaza in Arnolds Park was opened for the first time over the weekend and in a very big way. Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO John Pausley tells KICD News the construction work on the new structure overlooking West Lake Okoboji is not quite finished, but it was to a point where it was at least functional for Saturday’s “LIVE At the Lake” show.
SIOUX CENTER—National issues with natural gas prices and electric supply will have an impact on Sioux Center. The Sioux Center City Council spent about 40 minutes of its June 6 meeting hearing about the concern from Sioux Center Municipal Utilities manager Murray Hulstein as well as ways the city is helping buffer the impact.
SHELDON—A 19-year-old Hull resident was cited about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, June 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. The citing of Carter James Van Voorst stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Highway 18 on the west side of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
