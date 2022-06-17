Lane closures planned on Iowa 3 in Plymouth County

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The new stage on Preservation Plaza in Arnolds Park was opened for the first time over the weekend and in a very big way. Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO John Pausley tells KICD News the construction work on the new structure overlooking West Lake Okoboji is not quite finished, but it was to a point where it was at least functional for Saturday’s “LIVE At the Lake” show.

ARNOLDS PARK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO