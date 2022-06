There's a trifecta of events this weekend in Hiawatha and they all have food. Friday, June 17 is Food Truck Friday in the Village Center at the corner of Center Point Road and Emmons Street. This week, Hiawatha will be welcoming hungry appetites to the parking lot in front of City Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This Friday, the food trucks of Come N Get It, Good Morrow Pizza, and Taqueria La Familia Acosta will all be there. You can see their menus for Friday below.

HIAWATHA, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO