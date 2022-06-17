ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Will Forte Cast in Barack and Michelle Obama-Produced Comedy Series 'Bodkin'

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacGruber himself is coming to Netflix as Will Forte has just been cast in Bodkin, a dark comedy series brought to the streaming platform as a part of Barack and Michelle Obama's content deal with the streaming service. The former president and first lady of the United States, are...

collider.com

Comments / 1

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Hotel Portofino’ & ‘Endeavour’ on PBS, ‘Animal Kingdom’ Final Season, ‘First Lady’ & ‘Love That’ Finale, ‘After Jackie’ and Juneteenth TV

On a busy TV weekend, PBS offers escapism with the new drama Hotel Portofino and the next-to-last season of the Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour. TNT’s Animal Kingdom serves up its final season of intrigue, while Showtime closes shop on The First Lady and I Love That for You. History’s After Jackie spotlights the Black superstars who followed Jackie Robinson into Major League Baseball, a curtain-raiser for a wave of Juneteenth-related programming on Sunday. A curated critical checklist of notable weekend TV:
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Feel-Good Shows On Netflix Right Now

After a hard day, week, or even a year, sometimes all you need to do is stick your eyes into your laptop screen and spend the entire night laughing, snorting, and crying over a comfort TV series or a feel-good film and teleport yourself into the fictional world where your everyday worries and issues don’t exist or matter.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wilmot
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Nash Edgerton
Person
Will Forte
Collider

From 'The Incredibles' to 'Finding Nemo': The 10 Best Disney Movie Dads

Although most Disney characters only have one parent (if any), when a character does have a dad, it's usually a pretty good one. Disney films are full of fathers who support their children, whether they're princes and princesses, superheroes in the making, or lively wooden puppets. While honorable mentions include...
MOVIES
Deadline

Film Review: Regency-Era Rom-Com ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’

Click here to read the full article. The recently accepted fashion of populating period British romantic melodramas with actors of color, notably in Netflix’s ongoing hit series Bridgerton, continues with Mr. Malcolm’s List, a nicely decked-out, dramatically conventional tale of Regency-period matchmaking dizzily spinning out of the participants’ control. Admittedly “loosely inspired” by Pride and Prejudice, this modestly scaled venture deep into Jane Austen territory is bedraped with sumptuous estates and elaborately accoutered young men and women forever gossiping and arguing in the poshest possible accents. As familiar as the genre’s conventions may be, they never seem to get old...
NFL
Collider

7 Shows Like ‘For All Mankind’ to Watch Next, From ‘Space Force’ to ‘Counterpart’

Things happen for a reason, but if things had played out differently? Most recently, For All Mankind has been toying with the concept of alternate histories. The series explores a reality where the United States wasn’t the first country to land on the moon and lost to their Soviet counterparts. However, the Space Race doesn’t stop there. With all three seasons of the show available on AppleTV+, including the latest Season 3, For All Mankind brings you on a journey that spans from the 1960s to the 1980s.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Barak#Higher Ground#Irish#Alongside Forte#American#Dubliner
Collider

10 Most Exciting Upcoming Animated Films to Look Forward to

The animated film as we know it has existed for nearly a century as an art form that, like live-action filmmaking, rose from shorts to becoming a dominant medium in its own right. The animated film industry has flourished and evolved, creating brand new cutting-edge technologies, new narrative opportunities, visual styles and so much more.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Funniest Characters From 'The Boys', Ranked

The Boys is unlike any superhero show that came before it, and that's why it does so well for Amazon Prime. Fans have their proper Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC universe to indulge in something a bit different. Fans can love superheroes of all sorts, but when it comes to the darker, more graphic version, The Boys has that covered.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Questions 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Needs To Answer

Netflix's latest rising star of a series Umbrella Academy is about to kick off Season 3 after the Season 2 finale left viewers with several unanswered questions about both the show, the characters, and the cast. Whether you're wondering who the Sparrow Academy is, how they'll introduce the show's first...
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Under-Appreciated 'Stranger Things' Characters, Ranked

Stranger Things has always been a hit for Netflix, and it's because of all the wonderful characters in the cast. However, as the seasons go on, some characters fly under the radar. Even those in the main cast don't get the recognition they deserve because there is always too much happening with the storyline. It's easy to say that the lead characters are the best ones, but that doesn't necessarily mean that others haven't had the time to shine.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

5 TV Period Dramas With an “Enemies to Lovers” Trope to Watch After Bridgerton

Period dramas are a staple of the Romance genre. Wistful, pained, longing looks and a series of misunderstandings between the leading couple typify most period dramas, so much so that the “Enemies to Lovers” trope remains a lasting fan favorite of the genre. Recently, the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix series, Bridgerton, has been a prime example of the trope.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

What is Tubi TV? Everything to know about the free streamer

These days, there’s a streaming service for practically everything. They’re not cheap, though, and it seems like the major streamers announce price hikes every few months. That’s what makes one option particularly compelling: Tubi TV is free. Contents. What is Tubi?. What can you watch on Tubi?
MLB
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Ending Explained: Who Does Belly Choose?

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.It’s been an emotional summer for Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and the others in Cousins Beach on Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The love triangle between Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jerimiah (Gavin Casalegno) has been heating up, seemingly having taken a turn for Jeremiah’s favor after his long-awaited, late-night kiss with Belly. Elsewhere, Steven (Sean Kaufman) has been working hard to be “enough” for his girlfriend Shayla (Minnie Mills), but he’s spiraling after another setback. All the while, Laurel (Jackie Chung) has been trying to cope with the fact that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) has made her peace with dying, unwilling to put herself through experimental trials, now that her cancer has returned. In the season finale, the time has come for the debutante ball, bringing more than a fair amount of chaos for all those involved. But, there are surprises in store (whether those be good or bad). Let’s break it down.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Boys': Who Is The Legend?

Editor's Note: The following contains The Boys Season 3 spoilers.From that termite scene to Hughie (Jack Quaid) teleporting naked while juiced up on Compound V24, Season 3 of The Boys can be summed up in two words: absolutely batshit — and we haven't even seen the Herogasm episode yet. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name, Prime Video's The Boys continues to up the ante this season. Now that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who is quite literally a human nuclear bomb, is on the loose and running wild through Manhattan, MM (Laz Alonso) and the Boys are on the hunt to track him down. Enter "The Legend."
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick Has Crossed A Huge Box Office Milestone For The Pandemic Era

We’re coming up on one month of Top Gun: Maverick playing in theaters, and Tom Cruise’s return to the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to triumph a the box office. Going into this past weekend, the sequel crossed the $800 million mark to become Cruise’s highest-grossing movie of all time, overtaking 2018’s Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Just days later, Maverick has now crossed $900 million, making it just one of three movies to do so in the pandemic era.
MOVIES
Collider

Disney's Attempts at a '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' Remake Sank Without a Trace

In the history of Walt Disney Pictures, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is often referred to as “the one that started it all” and for good reason. The first hand-drawn feature from the studio, Snow White changed the trajectory of Disney and American animation. A similar feat was accomplished by the 1954 feature 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, as this adaptation of the classic Jules Verne novel of the same name was the first entirely live-action movie produced in-house by Disney. Combining that with the immense box office success of the feature and it’s apparent why, decades later, 20,000 Leagues holds a special place in the history of Disney.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best Brad Pitt Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Brad Pitt's acting career has spanned over four decades, and is still going strong. He's played numerous prominent and iconic roles that have made him one of the most popular leading men in Hollywood—but how do they stack up with the critics? This list only takes into account films starring Pitt. Though critical hits 12 Years A Slave and Thelma and Louise have scenes with Pitt, he's only a featured player.
MOVIES
TVLine

Summer TV Calendar: Your Guide to 100+ Season and Series Premieres

Click here to read the full article. Just when you thought it was safe to go back outside… a robust slate of summer TV is ready to take a big chomp out of your DVR and keep you tethered to your streaming apps. During what used to be TV’s “off season” (I laugh!), there are more than 100 series and seasons premiering now through mid-September, including the much-ballyhooed debuts of Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series, HBO’s first Game of Thrones prequel and Disney+’s She-Hulk and Andor, plus even more Tales of the Walking Dead on AMC. Familiar fare serving up...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy