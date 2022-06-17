ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Anything's Possible' Poster Teases a Story from the "Heart and Soul" of Director Billy Porter

By Jon Mendelsohn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePose star Billy Porter's upcoming directorial debut Anything's Possible has just received a brand-new poster. The heartfelt coming-of-age film tells the story of Kelsa, a trans high school girl who's pursued by a boy named Khal, who is happy to love her no matter what anyone else thinks. Anything's Possible stars...

From 'The Incredibles' to 'Finding Nemo': The 10 Best Disney Movie Dads

Although most Disney characters only have one parent (if any), when a character does have a dad, it's usually a pretty good one. Disney films are full of fathers who support their children, whether they're princes and princesses, superheroes in the making, or lively wooden puppets. While honorable mentions include...
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Retro Posters Take You To Season 1's Most Memorable Locations

Since Star Trek: Strange New Worlds first docked on Paramount+ at the beginning of May, fans have been tickled by the new and sometimes familiar stories that the crew of the USS Enterprise has been encountering. While the series has certainly put its own mark on the franchise, mixing in new characters with the old and tying up unfinished stories, it’s of course sticking to the classic canon that its followers know and love. To further celebrate that throw-back edge, the series took to its Twitter account to release some retro-styled posters with each one reflecting an episode that we’ve seen so far.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Ending Explained: Who Does Belly Choose?

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.It’s been an emotional summer for Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and the others in Cousins Beach on Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The love triangle between Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jerimiah (Gavin Casalegno) has been heating up, seemingly having taken a turn for Jeremiah’s favor after his long-awaited, late-night kiss with Belly. Elsewhere, Steven (Sean Kaufman) has been working hard to be “enough” for his girlfriend Shayla (Minnie Mills), but he’s spiraling after another setback. All the while, Laurel (Jackie Chung) has been trying to cope with the fact that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) has made her peace with dying, unwilling to put herself through experimental trials, now that her cancer has returned. In the season finale, the time has come for the debutante ball, bringing more than a fair amount of chaos for all those involved. But, there are surprises in store (whether those be good or bad). Let’s break it down.
Luke Evans
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Kate Bush Was Almost Used in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'? Stranger Things Have Happened

Oscar-winner Christian Bale has put away the batsuit in exchange for Gorr the God Butcher's All-Black Necrosword in the long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview for Total Film, Bale discusses some of his influences for the super villain and his big leap from DC to MCU, which, as it turns out, wasn't such a big leap after all.
Neil Diamond Sings 'Sweet Caroline' at Fenway Park in Rare Public Appearance

It was a beautiful day to be at Fenway as the legend himself Neil Diamond sang the long-played "Sweet Caroline" at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The song. has since become a staple for the team and Fenway since 1997 when it was played by one of the employees during a game after someone they knew had a baby named 'Caroline'.
Deadline

Film Review: Regency-Era Rom-Com ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’

Click here to read the full article. The recently accepted fashion of populating period British romantic melodramas with actors of color, notably in Netflix’s ongoing hit series Bridgerton, continues with Mr. Malcolm’s List, a nicely decked-out, dramatically conventional tale of Regency-period matchmaking dizzily spinning out of the participants’ control. Admittedly “loosely inspired” by Pride and Prejudice, this modestly scaled venture deep into Jane Austen territory is bedraped with sumptuous estates and elaborately accoutered young men and women forever gossiping and arguing in the poshest possible accents. As familiar as the genre’s conventions may be, they never seem to get old...
10 Most Exciting Upcoming Animated Films to Look Forward to

The animated film as we know it has existed for nearly a century as an art form that, like live-action filmmaking, rose from shorts to becoming a dominant medium in its own right. The animated film industry has flourished and evolved, creating brand new cutting-edge technologies, new narrative opportunities, visual styles and so much more.
The 10 Best Standalone Horror Movies That Never Got a Sequel

The horror genre loves to franchise. Whether the big bad rises from the dead or a copycat takes their place, countless horror films end with a sequel tease in the final frame. This trend was especially true in the 1980s, when some of the genre's biggest names (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Halloween) were turned into franchises, despite their creator's original intentions.
10 Movies Like 'Lightyear' to Watch Next for More Animated Sci-Fi Adventures

One of the most highly anticipated movies of this year has finally been released, with Pixar fans everywhere storming their nearest cinema. Lightyear is a spinoff from the much-loved Toy Story saga, that follows the adventures of Buzz. The story is set a long time before he ends up in Andy's bedroom or even meets Woody and the gang, focusing on the early years of his career. Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) and the rest of his crew find themselves marooned on a hostile planet and must find a way to return home. The film also sees the return of the evil Emperor Zurg (James Brolin), a character that seems to be very Darth Vader-esque but of course, that is why we love him. Lightyear is nothing short of a stellar sci-fi movie, chronicling the intergalactic adventures of the world's most famous space ranger. Thankfully animation technology has come a long way since the early days of Toy Story, having transcended our expectations and evolved to what we witness in Lightyear today. So whether you loved the animation, the sci-fi theme, or perhaps even both, here is a list of sci-fi animated movies that will offer the same sweet satisfaction of a truly epic expedition into the unknown.
'American Horror Stories' Season 2 Creepy Dolls Watch You in New Poster

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's anthology spinoff series American Horror Stories is coming back for its second season on July 21. The first brand-new promo art has been unveiled, and it is giving nightmares and all sorts of uncanny valley - but also gorgeous Project Runway vibes. Basically, it's giving Murphy and Falchuk, and everything the fans have come to expect from these two twisted minds.
10 Funniest Characters From 'The Boys', Ranked

The Boys is unlike any superhero show that came before it, and that's why it does so well for Amazon Prime. Fans have their proper Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC universe to indulge in something a bit different. Fans can love superheroes of all sorts, but when it comes to the darker, more graphic version, The Boys has that covered.
10 Best Feel-Good Shows On Netflix Right Now

After a hard day, week, or even a year, sometimes all you need to do is stick your eyes into your laptop screen and spend the entire night laughing, snorting, and crying over a comfort TV series or a feel-good film and teleport yourself into the fictional world where your everyday worries and issues don’t exist or matter.
8 Underrated Performances From Modern Box Office Bombs

A good or bad run at the box office is not always indicative of the actual quality of a film. Movies can be a smash hit during their opening weekends but be forgotten overnight, and vice versa. Cult classics, for example, demonstrate how a film can slowly become beloved over time, despite its performance at the time of its initial release.
10 Questions 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Needs To Answer

Netflix's latest rising star of a series Umbrella Academy is about to kick off Season 3 after the Season 2 finale left viewers with several unanswered questions about both the show, the characters, and the cast. Whether you're wondering who the Sparrow Academy is, how they'll introduce the show's first...
'Batman Returns': Why Max Shreck Is the Forgotten Villain

Batman has the greatest rogue’s gallery out of any comic book superhero. However, his greatest enemy has always been the same: Gotham City itself. The site of his parent’s murder can never truly be saved. It’s a city that breeds desperation, and forces its citizens to embrace their inner darkness. Batman is ultimately fighting a losing battle. Even if a temporary villain can be thwarted, Gotham will never truly escape from the cycle of violence.
'The Northman' Directors Commentary Dives Into the Film's Most Jaw-Dropping Moments

2022 has been an amazing year for film so far. One of the most underrated gems this year has been Robert Eggers’ The Northman. The Viking revenge epic received critical praise across the board and was recently released on Blu-ray earlier this month. Now, Universal has released an edited down version of Eggers’ directors commentary found on the home media release.
Beyond ‘Stranger Things,’ 10 Times “Running Up That Hill” Made TV Dramatic

It’s the bewitching song about “a deal with God” and getting him to “swap our places.” The main synth and drum machine make for an intoxicating mix. How literal or figurative it all is, can be up to you. When you heard it on Stranger Things as Max (Sadie Sink) fought for her life, it was thanks to the efforts of music supervisor Nora Felder. Singer Kate Bush has always been very selective of how her music is used. With a clearance coordinator, Felder created, “Elaborate scene descriptions that provided as much context as possible so that Kate and her camp would have a full understanding of the uses.” It worked out well, and it didn't hurt that Bush was a fan of the series. But this isn't the first time Bush’s original has been used in the mainstream.
