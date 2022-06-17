ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Every Season Of The Jersey Shore, Ranked

By Veronnica MacKillop
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are six regular seasons of Jersey Shore, with Season 1 premiering in 2009, and Season 6 ending in 2012. The cast filmed four summer seasons at the Shore, and two abroad. Every season has highlights and lowlights, but some are more drama-packed than others. Season 6. The last...

'Mayans M.C.' Season 4: Emilio Rivera & Kim Coates on Saying Goodbye to Richard Cabral

[Editor’s note: The following includes major spoilers for Season 4 of Mayans M.C.]After the war with the Sons and war amongst themselves, the loss of club members, the fracturing of relationships, shocking revelations, and shifting dynamics, the Season 4 finale of Mayans M.C. left scorched earth in its wake and an uncertain future for Santo Padre. EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) will have to figure out how to move on and move forward, and decide where their individual paths will ultimately lead them.
'Queen of the Universe': Spice Girls' Mel B to Replace Leona Lewis as Judge in Season 2

Melanie Brown is saying she’ll be there when it comes to Paramount+’s Queen of the Universe. The multi-hyphenated entertainer has officially signed on to make her voice heard as one of the judges for the show’s upcoming second season. If you’re sitting there wondering why that name sounds so familiar; you may better recognize Brown by her stage names – Mel B or Scary Spice – from her years performing with the unforgettable, groundbreaking girl group, Spice Girls. And honestly, who better to judge a slew of new queens than a queen herself?
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Ending Explained: Who Does Belly Choose?

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.It’s been an emotional summer for Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and the others in Cousins Beach on Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The love triangle between Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jerimiah (Gavin Casalegno) has been heating up, seemingly having taken a turn for Jeremiah’s favor after his long-awaited, late-night kiss with Belly. Elsewhere, Steven (Sean Kaufman) has been working hard to be “enough” for his girlfriend Shayla (Minnie Mills), but he’s spiraling after another setback. All the while, Laurel (Jackie Chung) has been trying to cope with the fact that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) has made her peace with dying, unwilling to put herself through experimental trials, now that her cancer has returned. In the season finale, the time has come for the debutante ball, bringing more than a fair amount of chaos for all those involved. But, there are surprises in store (whether those be good or bad). Let’s break it down.
Only Murders In The Building: 10 Things To Remember Before Season 2 Releases

With the trailer dropping for the much-anticipated second season of Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, fans got a glimpse of what they can expect next from their favorite intergenerational true-crime trio. The comedic whodunit series is back on June 28th and will find Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) attempting to solve the murder of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), the condo board president at the Arconia. There's only one problem though–they're the prime suspects.
