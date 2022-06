TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– One local independent assisted living facility is being recognized as “Best Senior Living” by U.S. News and World Report. To celebrate their recognition, Tuesday Sycamore Manor will be a hosting a free drive through lunch. The drive through will be in their parking lot on 25th Street from 11:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. Those who attend can also enter to win a goodie basket upon entry.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO